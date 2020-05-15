Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES)

The shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 139.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.29.

The shares of the company added by 6.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.312 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 9.75 million shares were traded which represents a 23.37% incline from the average session volume which is 12.73 million shares. TTNP had ended its last session trading at $0.32. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 TTNP 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $1.96.

The Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 5.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -325.0%. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on June 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $0.36 and traded between $0.29 and $0.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TUES’s 50-day SMA is 0.7302 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3552. The stock has a high of $1.92 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.56%, as 1.42M TTNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.89% of Tuesday Morning Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TUES shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 31,073 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,580,608 shares of TUES, with a total valuation of $5,495,941.

Similarly, Grace & White, Inc. increased its Tuesday Morning Corporation shares by 2.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,337,280 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 63,165 shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation which are valued at $1,694,528. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.