Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII), Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

The shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rent-A-Center Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on May 08, 2020, to Buy the RCII stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Janney was of a view that RCII is Buy in its latest report on August 08, 2019. Stephens thinks that RCII is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.57.

The shares of the company added by 5.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $22.36 while ending the day at $23.74. During the trading session, a total of 0.91 million shares were traded which represents a -7.01% decline from the average session volume which is 0.85 million shares. RCII had ended its last session trading at $22.43. Rent-A-Center Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.53, with a beta of 1.46. RCII 52-week low price stands at $11.69 while its 52-week high price is $31.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rent-A-Center Inc. generated 182.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.45%. Rent-A-Center Inc. has the potential to record 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. MKM Partners also rated CRK as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that CRK could surge by 46.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -31.69% to reach $8.29/share. It started the day trading at $4.84 and traded between $4.16 and $4.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRK’s 50-day SMA is 6.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.67. The stock has a high of $10.70 for the year while the low is $4.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.17%, as 2.29M RCII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.71% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.83, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 461.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CRK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -33,901 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,033,432 shares of CRK, with a total valuation of $7,916,089. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc… meanwhile bought more CRK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,882,088 worth of shares.

Similarly, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its Comstock Resources Inc. shares by 6.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 433,045 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 27,674 shares of Comstock Resources Inc. which are valued at $3,317,125. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Comstock Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,912 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 308,903 shares and is now valued at $2,366,197. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Comstock Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.