Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

The shares of Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Precision BioSciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the DTIL stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by BTIG Research in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that DTIL is Buy in its latest report on July 16, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that DTIL is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.77.

The shares of the company added by 8.91% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.37 while ending the day at $7.21. During the trading session, a total of 0.59 million shares were traded which represents a -29.22% decline from the average session volume which is 0.46 million shares. DTIL had ended its last session trading at $6.62. Precision BioSciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.20 DTIL 52-week low price stands at $4.60 while its 52-week high price is $23.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Precision BioSciences Inc. generated 180.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -230.56%. Precision BioSciences Inc. has the potential to record -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 18, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $1.69 and traded between $1.57 and $1.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTI’s 50-day SMA is 1.3525 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4178. The stock has a high of $4.72 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.98%, as 2.63M DTIL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.61% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 53.27% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,983,677 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,048,367 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,704 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $1,719,322. Following these latest developments, around 17.86% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.