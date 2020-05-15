Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

The shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2019, to Buy the DMAC stock while also putting a $9 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 164.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.88.

The shares of the company added by 17.19% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.62 while ending the day at $4.50. During the trading session, a total of 0.64 million shares were traded which represents a -1185.74% decline from the average session volume which is 0.05 million shares. DMAC had ended its last session trading at $3.84. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.70 DMAC 52-week low price stands at $1.70 while its 52-week high price is $5.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. generated 3.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.53%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $2.785 and traded between $2.36 and $2.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNCA’s 50-day SMA is 1.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.41. The stock has a high of $11.28 for the year while the low is $1.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 228332.15 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -43.64%, as 128,688 DMAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 304.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.59% over the last six months.

This move now sees The BVF Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,100,305 shares of GNCA, with a total valuation of $4,788,695.

Similarly, Kingdon Capital Management LLC increased its Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares by 6.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 733,050 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 46,828 shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $1,671,354. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.