Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

The shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chimera Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on August 21, 2019, to Neutral the CIM stock while also putting a $19.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that CIM is Outperform in its latest report on January 25, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that CIM is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.89.

The shares of the company added by 7.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.035 while ending the day at $7.85. During the trading session, a total of 5.93 million shares were traded which represents a 6.41% incline from the average session volume which is 6.34 million shares. CIM had ended its last session trading at $7.30. CIM 52-week low price stands at $6.42 while its 52-week high price is $22.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.77%. Chimera Investment Corporation has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.5098 and traded between $0.431 and $0.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JILL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4847 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2902. The stock has a high of $4.99 for the year while the low is $0.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.01%, as 3.90M CIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.86% of J.Jill Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 557.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more JILL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -17.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -273,179 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,303,609 shares of JILL, with a total valuation of $593,142. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more JILL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $537,400 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its J.Jill Inc. shares by 4.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 588,024 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -26,660 shares of J.Jill Inc. which are valued at $267,551. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its J.Jill Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 208,514 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 496,614 shares and is now valued at $225,959. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of J.Jill Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.