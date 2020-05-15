2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

The shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on November 30, 2018. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocwen Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2016. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on April 28, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Compass Point was of a view that OCN is Neutral in its latest report on March 03, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that OCN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.16.

The shares of the company added by 6.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.53 while ending the day at $0.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a 41.31% incline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. OCN had ended its last session trading at $0.56. OCN 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $2.23.

The Ocwen Financial Corporation generated 316.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.55%.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Stifel also rated CBAY as Upgrade on May 12, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that CBAY could down by -43.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.53% to reach $2.73/share. It started the day trading at $4.11 and traded between $3.81 and $3.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBAY’s 50-day SMA is 1.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.26. The stock has a high of $13.32 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.10%, as 7.86M OCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.54% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 119.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 162.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Engine Capital Management LP bought more CBAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Engine Capital Management LP purchasing 1,460,043 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,443,977 shares of CBAY, with a total valuation of $11,405,839. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more CBAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,735,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by 1.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,084,733 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -70,363 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $8,999,977. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,891 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,548,387 shares and is now valued at $6,280,645. Following these latest developments, around 0.62% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.