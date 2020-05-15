2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)

The shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capstead Mortgage Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Mkt Outperform the CMO stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on February 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that CMO is Underperform in its latest report on October 29, 2018. JMP Securities thinks that CMO is worth Mkt Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.50.

The shares of the company added by 6.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.14 while ending the day at $4.64. During the trading session, a total of 2.12 million shares were traded which represents a -42.03% decline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. CMO had ended its last session trading at $4.37. CMO 52-week low price stands at $1.97 while its 52-week high price is $9.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. Capstead Mortgage Corporation has the potential to record 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on August 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $0.44 and traded between $0.40 and $0.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4094 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5614. The stock has a high of $0.98 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.26%, as 2.23M CMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.73% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.21% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Great Panther Mining Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.