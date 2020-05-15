2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)

The shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2018. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atomera Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 167.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.10.

The shares of the company added by 10.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.91 while ending the day at $6.77. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a -725.12% decline from the average session volume which is 0.09 million shares. ATOM had ended its last session trading at $6.10. Atomera Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.20 ATOM 52-week low price stands at $2.53 while its 52-week high price is $6.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Atomera Incorporated generated 11.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.09%. Atomera Incorporated has the potential to record -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.26 and traded between $1.01 and $1.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TBLT’s 50-day SMA is 1.4583 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.5594. The stock has a high of $10.75 for the year while the low is $0.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 51.21%, as 1.04M ATOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.63% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ayrton Capital LLC bought more TBLT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ayrton Capital LLC purchasing 1,659 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 324,005 shares of TBLT, with a total valuation of $430,927. Bard Associates, Inc. meanwhile sold more TBLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $110,756 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.92% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.