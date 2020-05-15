2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL), Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

The shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $4 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on January 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Barclays was of a view that AXL is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 05, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that AXL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 114.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.05.

The shares of the company added by 9.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.55 while ending the day at $5.36. During the trading session, a total of 3.05 million shares were traded which represents a -5.81% decline from the average session volume which is 2.88 million shares. AXL had ended its last session trading at $4.90. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 AXL 52-week low price stands at $2.50 while its 52-week high price is $13.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. generated 682.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -175.0%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Morgan Stanley also rated ZUO as Downgrade on April 14, 2020, with its price target of $8.50 suggesting that ZUO could surge by 13.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.81% to reach $11.90/share. It started the day trading at $10.50 and traded between $9.90 and $10.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZUO’s 50-day SMA is 9.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.46. The stock has a high of $23.00 for the year while the low is $6.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.58%, as 2.99M AXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.45% of Zuora Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZUO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 20,602 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,912,450 shares of ZUO, with a total valuation of $73,064,597. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ZUO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,787,513 worth of shares.

Similarly, SQN Investors LP increased its Zuora Inc. shares by 46.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,639,140 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,468,583 shares of Zuora Inc. which are valued at $49,035,710. In the same vein, Brown Advisory LLC increased its Zuora Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 27,210 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,370,704 shares and is now valued at $46,198,341. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Zuora Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.