2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

The shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $42 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on May 14, 2020, to Hold the ALLO stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $29. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Stifel was of a view that ALLO is Hold in its latest report on March 05, 2020. Berenberg thinks that ALLO is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 141.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is 18.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.37.

The shares of the company added by 35.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.76 while ending the day at $42.12. During the trading session, a total of 8.58 million shares were traded which represents a -962.06% decline from the average session volume which is 0.81 million shares. ALLO had ended its last session trading at $30.98. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 18.80 ALLO 52-week low price stands at $17.43 while its 52-week high price is $35.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Allogene Therapeutics Inc. generated 135.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.0%. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) is now rated as Equal-Weight. It started the day trading at $2.5458 and traded between $2.34 and $2.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNP’s 50-day SMA is 2.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.22. The stock has a high of $4.77 for the year while the low is $1.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 330664.91 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 51.45%, as 500,792 ALLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.50% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA sold more TNP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA selling -178,264 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,175,047 shares of TNP, with a total valuation of $14,403,912. Kopernik Global Investors LLC meanwhile sold more TNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,681,893 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares by 19.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,447,063 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 555,624 shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited which are valued at $11,892,367. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 96,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,740,562 shares and is now valued at $9,454,939. Following these latest developments, around 33.30% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.