Two Stocks To Tuck Away: WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

The shares of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $32 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WW International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on April 29, 2020, to Buy the WW stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on March 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WW is Underperform in its latest report on March 20, 2020. Citigroup thinks that WW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 152.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.32.

The shares of the company added by 4.75% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $23.7385 while ending the day at $24.60. During the trading session, a total of 4.27 million shares were traded which represents a -113.26% decline from the average session volume which is 2.0 million shares. WW had ended its last session trading at $23.49. WW 52-week low price stands at $9.75 while its 52-week high price is $47.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WW International Inc. generated 292.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2050.0%. WW International Inc. has the potential to record 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. BofA/Merrill also rated BCRX as Upgrade on November 15, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that BCRX could surge by 31.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.43% to reach $7.13/share. It started the day trading at $5.50 and traded between $4.60 and $4.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCRX’s 50-day SMA is 2.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.80. The stock has a high of $8.08 for the year while the low is $1.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.52%, as 17.89M WW shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 68.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 156.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BCRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 676,160 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,645,962 shares of BCRX, with a total valuation of $45,535,711. Baker Bros. Advisors LP meanwhile sold more BCRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,799,509 worth of shares.

Similarly, Millennium Management LLC increased its BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 28.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,940,677 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,177,342 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $38,868,047. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 112,083 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,408,481 shares and is now valued at $36,787,161. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.