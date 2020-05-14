Two Stocks To Tuck Away: United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

The shares of United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $23.50 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Community Banks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Hovde Group advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Market Perform the UCBI stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on February 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Raymond James was of a view that UCBI is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 07, 2019. SunTrust thinks that UCBI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.55 while ending the day at $15.86. During the trading session, a total of 660381.0 shares were traded which represents a -10.84% decline from the average session volume which is 595780.0 shares. UCBI had ended its last session trading at $17.28. United Community Banks Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.34, with a beta of 1.42. UCBI 52-week low price stands at $15.71 while its 52-week high price is $31.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -43.9%. United Community Banks Inc. has the potential to record 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.03% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.15 and traded between $2.77 and $2.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWN’s 50-day SMA is 2.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.03. The stock has a high of $4.20 for the year while the low is $1.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 79.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.92%, as 71.08M UCBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.82% of Southwestern Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 26.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 75.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more SWN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -2,109,950 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,173,499 shares of SWN, with a total valuation of $252,500,402. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SWN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $250,612,787 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by 5.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 75,764,347 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,877,487 shares of Southwestern Energy Company which are valued at $244,718,841. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,904,286 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 56,233,635 shares and is now valued at $181,634,641. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Southwestern Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.