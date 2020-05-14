Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK), W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

The shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $19.50 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.34.

The shares of the company added by 6.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $18.65 while ending the day at $18.76. During the trading session, a total of 2.25 million shares were traded which represents a -39.2% decline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. TAK had ended its last session trading at $17.69. TAK 52-week low price stands at $12.43 while its 52-week high price is $20.92.

The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited generated 5.23 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.47%. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has the potential to record 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated WTI as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that WTI could surge by 27.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.26% to reach $3.40/share. It started the day trading at $2.7549 and traded between $2.43 and $2.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTI’s 50-day SMA is 2.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.83. The stock has a high of $6.10 for the year while the low is $1.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.35%, as 16.14M TAK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.25% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more WTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 599,172 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,331,810 shares of WTI, with a total valuation of $28,619,114. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,753,846 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by 0.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,319,444 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,532 shares of W&T Offshore Inc. which are valued at $17,504,860. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,180,401 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,997,274 shares and is now valued at $16,612,449. Following these latest developments, around 33.90% of W&T Offshore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.