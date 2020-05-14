Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 489.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.60.

The shares of the company added by 4.02% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.85 while ending the day at $2.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -141.61% decline from the average session volume which is 736770.0 shares. ONCY had ended its last session trading at $1.99. ONCY 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $6.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oncolytics Biotech Inc. generated 22.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.67%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has the potential to record -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Goldman also rated HRI as Upgrade on September 20, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that HRI could surge by 40.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.64% to reach $32.80/share. It started the day trading at $21.99 and traded between $19.62 and $19.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HRI’s 50-day SMA is 22.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.16. The stock has a high of $50.81 for the year while the low is $11.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 592574.84 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.21%, as 599,745 ONCY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.06% of Herc Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 328.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.93% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,494,789 shares of HRI, with a total valuation of $126,887,893. GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more HRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $107,337,348 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Herc Holdings Inc. shares by 1.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,528,509 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,725 shares of Herc Holdings Inc. which are valued at $71,379,809. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Herc Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 191,917 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,856,988 shares and is now valued at $52,422,771. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Herc Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.