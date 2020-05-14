Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

The shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $4 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workhorse Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Buy the WKHS stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on May 10, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Maxim Group was of a view that WKHS is Buy in its latest report on March 14, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.45 while ending the day at $2.54. During the trading session, a total of 2.36 million shares were traded which represents a -35.38% decline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. WKHS had ended its last session trading at $2.80. WKHS 52-week low price stands at $1.25 while its 52-week high price is $5.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Workhorse Group Inc. generated 16.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 266.67%. Workhorse Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gabelli & Co published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.69% to reach $3.34/share. It started the day trading at $3.27 and traded between $2.75 and $2.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OIS’s 50-day SMA is 2.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.20. The stock has a high of $19.71 for the year while the low is $1.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.89%, as 2.76M WKHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.25% of Oil States International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more OIS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -8,420 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,035,081 shares of OIS, with a total valuation of $31,080,679. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OIS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,536,319 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Oil States International Inc. shares by 0.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,959,524 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,849 shares of Oil States International Inc. which are valued at $20,500,763. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Oil States International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 155,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,929,049 shares and is now valued at $16,955,929. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Oil States International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.