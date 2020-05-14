Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT), Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

The shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on May 10, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on November 15, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Lake Street was of a view that WPRT is Hold in its latest report on October 05, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that WPRT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.15 while ending the day at $1.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.89 million shares were traded which represents a -81.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. WPRT had ended its last session trading at $1.31. WPRT 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $3.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Westport Fuel Systems Inc. generated 46.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on July 12, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $108. It started the day trading at $20.98 and traded between $17.66 and $17.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EBIX’s 50-day SMA is 17.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.06. The stock has a high of $53.71 for the year while the low is $8.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.25%, as 7.23M WPRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.14% of Ebix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.64, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 673.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more EBIX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -153,741 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,159,634 shares of EBIX, with a total valuation of $66,131,140. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EBIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,685,365 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Ebix Inc. shares by 24.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,388,528 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -784,907 shares of Ebix Inc. which are valued at $49,991,891. In the same vein, St. Denis J. Villere & Co. LLC decreased its Ebix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,512 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,616,404 shares and is now valued at $33,831,336. Following these latest developments, around 13.90% of Ebix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.