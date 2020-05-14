Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), Envela Corporation (AMEX:ELA)

The shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on August 27, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 18, 2019, to Buy the SNCR stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2018.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.79% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.33 while ending the day at $2.35. During the trading session, a total of 652218.0 shares were traded which represents a -58.35% decline from the average session volume which is 411890.0 shares. SNCR had ended its last session trading at $2.61. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 SNCR 52-week low price stands at $2.46 while its 52-week high price is $9.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Synchronoss Technologies Inc. generated 30.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -583.33%. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $4.21 and traded between $3.10 and $3.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELA’s 50-day SMA is 3.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.85. The stock has a high of $4.48 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 71403.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -85.96%, as 10,025 SNCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.93% of Envela Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.20, while the P/B ratio is 8.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 197.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 53.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 146.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more ELA shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 13,369 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 142,177 shares of ELA, with a total valuation of $518,946. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc… meanwhile bought more ELA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $91,250 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Financial Services, Inc. decreased its Envela Corporation shares by 50.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,000 shares of Envela Corporation which are valued at $73,000. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Envela Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 289 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,950 shares and is now valued at $7,118. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Envela Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.