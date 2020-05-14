Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE), Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB)

The shares of Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $9 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Paramount Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2020, to Neutral the PGRE stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PGRE is Overweight in its latest report on October 11, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that PGRE is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.28 while ending the day at $7.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a 27.38% incline from the average session volume which is 2.53 million shares. PGRE had ended its last session trading at $8.16. PGRE 52-week low price stands at $6.42 while its 52-week high price is $15.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.81%. Paramount Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) is now rated as Neutral. Maxim Group also rated PBPB as Reiterated on November 05, 2019, with its price target of $5 suggesting that PBPB could surge by 25.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.73% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.79 and traded between $2.205 and $2.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBPB’s 50-day SMA is 3.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.13. The stock has a high of $6.39 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.18%, as 1.37M PGRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.81% of Potbelly Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 318.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more PBPB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -19,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,890,500 shares of PBPB, with a total valuation of $6,522,225. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more PBPB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,234,647 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Potbelly Corporation shares by 2.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,488,749 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,317 shares of Potbelly Corporation which are valued at $5,136,184. In the same vein, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Potbelly Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 250,646 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,295,022 shares and is now valued at $4,467,826. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Potbelly Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.