Ride Out The Next Market Storm With AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN), Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

The shares of AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $40 price target. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AutoNation Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Neutral the AN stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AN is Buy in its latest report on February 26, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that AN is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.54 while ending the day at $33.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a -23.75% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. AN had ended its last session trading at $36.77. AutoNation Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.96, with a beta of 1.46. AutoNation Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 AN 52-week low price stands at $20.59 while its 52-week high price is $53.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AutoNation Inc. generated 411.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.87%. AutoNation Inc. has the potential to record 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.01% to reach $3.96/share. It started the day trading at $6.43 and traded between $5.26 and $5.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRC’s 50-day SMA is 3.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.97. The stock has a high of $9.65 for the year while the low is $1.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 70.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.20%, as 64.45M AN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.99% of Range Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 76.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more RRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 26.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 6,345,693 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,400,378 shares of RRC, with a total valuation of $177,234,204. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC meanwhile sold more RRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $167,643,347 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Range Resources Corporation shares by 1.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,268,519 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -256,041 shares of Range Resources Corporation which are valued at $147,315,466. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Range Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,578,019 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,691,359 shares and is now valued at $143,950,623. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Range Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.