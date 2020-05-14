Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP), InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

The shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of XP Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Buy the XP stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Goldman was of a view that XP is Neutral in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that XP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.78.

The shares of the company added by 12.23% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $25.65 while ending the day at $27.90. During the trading session, a total of 5.41 million shares were traded which represents a -177.44% decline from the average session volume which is 1.95 million shares. XP had ended its last session trading at $24.86. XP 52-week low price stands at $15.50 while its 52-week high price is $43.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. XP Inc. has the potential to record 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Robert W. Baird also rated INMD as Initiated on September 03, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that INMD could surge by 44.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.80% to reach $42.50/share. It started the day trading at $26.01 and traded between $23.00 and $23.72 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $58.76 for the year while the low is $13.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.13%, as 1.57M XP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.21% of InMode Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.09, while the P/B ratio is 4.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Miura Global Management LLC bought more INMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 68.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Miura Global Management LLC purchasing 375,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 925,000 shares of INMD, with a total valuation of $24,068,500.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its InMode Ltd. shares by 35.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 419,928 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 110,552 shares of InMode Ltd. which are valued at $10,926,527. In the same vein, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its InMode Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 124,295 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 279,718 shares and is now valued at $7,278,262. Following these latest developments, around 43.97% of InMode Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.