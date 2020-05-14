Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL), BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

The shares of RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $10 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RumbleON Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 15, 2019, to Buy the RMBL stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on November 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Maxim Group was of a view that RMBL is Hold in its latest report on November 01, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 286.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.08.

The shares of the company added by 42.09% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.401 while ending the day at $0.58. During the trading session, a total of 30.7 million shares were traded which represents a -1045.47% decline from the average session volume which is 2.68 million shares. RMBL had ended its last session trading at $0.41. RumbleON Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RMBL 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $5.35.

The RumbleON Inc. generated 13.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.46%.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on June 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $0.415 and traded between $0.365 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIOL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4611 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7108. The stock has a high of $2.25 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 752446.01 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -56.01%, as 331,001 RMBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of BIOLASE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.15% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,173,250 shares of BIOL, with a total valuation of $2,240,017. Archon Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more BIOL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,158,460 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. increased its BIOLASE Inc. shares by 4.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,381,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 61,900 shares of BIOLASE Inc. which are valued at $597,973. Following these latest developments, around 27.02% of BIOLASE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.