Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

The shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $10 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. MKM Partners was of a view that CHK is Sell in its latest report on February 28, 2020. Johnson Rice thinks that CHK is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 10 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $8.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.60 while ending the day at $9.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a 6.72% incline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. CHK had ended its last session trading at $10.98. Chesapeake Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CHK 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $520.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $14.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chesapeake Energy Corporation generated 82.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$8.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 234.5%. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has the potential to record -77.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. It started the day trading at $45.92 and traded between $38.69 and $43.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTAI’s 50-day SMA is 27.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.60. The stock has a high of $44.41 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 655523.34 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.03%, as 852,377 CHK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.31% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 723.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 127.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 947.93% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 910,589 shares of BTAI, with a total valuation of $33,691,793. DNCA Finance SA meanwhile sold more BTAI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,020,761 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares by 26.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 786,958 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -286,633 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $29,117,446. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 90,913 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 456,693 shares and is now valued at $16,897,641. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.