Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

The shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on December 26, 2018. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capricor Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on January 26, 2018, to Buy the CAPR stock while also putting a $8.60 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on September 15, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on February 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that CAPR is Buy in its latest report on July 06, 2016. ROTH Capital thinks that CAPR is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 656.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.50 while ending the day at $6.66. During the trading session, a total of 7.88 million shares were traded which represents a -35.57% decline from the average session volume which is 5.81 million shares. CAPR had ended its last session trading at $7.90. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.70 CAPR 52-week low price stands at $0.88 while its 52-week high price is $11.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Capricor Therapeutics Inc. generated 3.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -135.29%. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. It started the day trading at $4.26 and traded between $3.20 and $3.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XERS’s 50-day SMA is 2.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.69. The stock has a high of $12.94 for the year while the low is $1.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.59%, as 2.12M CAPR shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 653.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 49.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.21% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Redmile Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,000,641 shares of XERS, with a total valuation of $8,101,731. Deerfield Management Company LP meanwhile bought more XERS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,974,886 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.