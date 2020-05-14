Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is trading at $23.41 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1058.26, and a growth ratio of 81.97. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.40, with weekly volatility at 12.19% and ATR at 2.24. The PING stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.02 and a $29.80 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.82% on 05/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $24.00 before closing at $23.41. Intraday shares traded counted 1.81 million, which was -128.9% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 788.76K. PING’s previous close was $24.34 while the outstanding shares total 80.10M.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Ping Identity Holding Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 307349000 million total, with 63291000 million as their total liabilities.

PING were able to record 12.39 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 101.38 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.48 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 15.72 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 45.69 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 80.10M with the revenue now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PING sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PING attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, CARPENTER ADRIANA ZENIA sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.50, for a total value of 320,843. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

9 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ping Identity Holding Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PING stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.96.