Mixed Analyst Attention: Interpace Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG), Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

The shares of Interpace Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Janney in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Interpace Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Outperform the IDXG stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Laidlaw Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2018. That day the Laidlaw set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on February 14, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Maxim Group was of a view that IDXG is Buy in its latest report on August 15, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.49.

The shares of the company added by 4.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.52 while ending the day at $4.79. During the trading session, a total of 799674.0 shares were traded which represents a -1131.03% decline from the average session volume which is 64960.0 shares. IDXG had ended its last session trading at $4.60. Interpace Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 IDXG 52-week low price stands at $3.81 while its 52-week high price is $11.00.

The Interpace Biosciences Inc. generated 2.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.69%. Interpace Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $1.2999 and traded between $1.06 and $1.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHS’s 50-day SMA is 1.6266 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2344. The stock has a high of $5.14 for the year while the low is $0.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.33%, as 12.58M IDXG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.95% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CHS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -838,982 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,172,010 shares of CHS, with a total valuation of $25,758,015. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,835,941 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Chico’s FAS Inc. shares by 0.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,845,690 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -19,717 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc. which are valued at $14,768,535. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Chico’s FAS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 509,700 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,925,000 shares and is now valued at $13,387,500. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Chico’s FAS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.