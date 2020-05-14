Mixed Analyst Attention: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

The shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $13 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Neutral the PLAY stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $45. Raymond James was of a view that PLAY is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that PLAY is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.41% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.71 while ending the day at $9.26. During the trading session, a total of 5.55 million shares were traded which represents a -24.51% decline from the average session volume which is 4.46 million shares. PLAY had ended its last session trading at $10.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. currently has a market cap of $410.77 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.71, with a beta of 1.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PLAY 52-week low price stands at $4.61 while its 52-week high price is $58.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. generated 24.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.25%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.22% to reach $12.08/share. It started the day trading at $10.74 and traded between $9.72 and $9.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTGC’s 50-day SMA is 9.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.77. The stock has a high of $16.31 for the year while the low is $5.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.28%, as 2.62M PLAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.77% of Hercules Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.22% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.69% of Hercules Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.