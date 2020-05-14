Mixed Analyst Attention: CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX), Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)

The shares of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CX is Equal-Weight in its latest report on April 29, 2019. Goldman thinks that CX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.89 while ending the day at $1.93. During the trading session, a total of 14.02 million shares were traded which represents a -24.22% decline from the average session volume which is 11.29 million shares. CX had ended its last session trading at $2.11. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CX 52-week low price stands at $1.55 while its 52-week high price is $4.49.

The CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. generated 1.39 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -500.0%. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has the potential to record -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.57% to reach $20.62/share. It started the day trading at $14.88 and traded between $13.20 and $13.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEOH’s 50-day SMA is 14.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.56. The stock has a high of $49.30 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.59%, as 3.52M CX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.19% of Methanex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 869.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought more MEOH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchasing 300,788 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,609,570 shares of MEOH, with a total valuation of $231,999,972. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more MEOH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,688,149 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… increased its Methanex Corporation shares by 379.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,204,923 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,536,642 shares of Methanex Corporation which are valued at $50,894,177. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Methanex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,573 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,103,066 shares and is now valued at $33,396,688. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Methanex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.