Mixed Analyst Attention: Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

The shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $24 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bilibili Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Daiwa Securities advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Outperform the BILI stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that BILI is Buy in its latest report on August 05, 2019. UBS thinks that BILI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $29.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.94.

The shares of the company added by 4.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $29.82 while ending the day at $30.68. During the trading session, a total of 6.67 million shares were traded which represents a -17.76% decline from the average session volume which is 5.66 million shares. BILI had ended its last session trading at $29.24. Bilibili Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 BILI 52-week low price stands at $13.23 while its 52-week high price is $30.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bilibili Inc. generated 712.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.06%. Bilibili Inc. has the potential to record -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Raymond James also rated SNV as Downgrade on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $41 suggesting that SNV could surge by 38.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.36% to reach $25.16/share. It started the day trading at $17.02 and traded between $15.40 and $15.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNV's 50-day SMA is 18.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.92. The stock has a high of $40.32 for the year while the low is $10.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.66%, as 4.93M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.68% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 5.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SNV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -621,637 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,386,624 shares of SNV, with a total valuation of $281,252,970. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SNV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,077,790 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Synovus Financial Corp. shares by 8.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,475,526 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 662,764 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. which are valued at $178,070,801. In the same vein, Synovus Trust Co. NA (Investment … increased its Synovus Financial Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 11,492 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,017,987 shares and is now valued at $126,437,907. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Synovus Financial Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.