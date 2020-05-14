Mixed Analyst Attention: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX), Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)

The shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $58 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anterix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to Equal-Weight the ATEX stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $61.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.80.

The shares of the company added by 11.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $50.07 while ending the day at $55.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -578.38% decline from the average session volume which is 149890.0 shares. ATEX had ended its last session trading at $50.22. ATEX 52-week low price stands at $29.38 while its 52-week high price is $56.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Anterix Inc. generated 150.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Anterix Inc. has the potential to record -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.50. CapitalOne also rated INN as Initiated on June 25, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that INN could surge by 30.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.85% to reach $6.86/share. It started the day trading at $5.06 and traded between $4.6414 and $4.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INN’s 50-day SMA is 5.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.00. The stock has a high of $12.59 for the year while the low is $2.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.71%, as 9.13M ATEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.42% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.30, while the P/B ratio is 0.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more INN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -313,313 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,015,768 shares of INN, with a total valuation of $103,115,554. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more INN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,767,019 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares by 17.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,567,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 982,192 shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. which are valued at $39,800,310. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 402,547 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,220,061 shares and is now valued at $25,573,570. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.