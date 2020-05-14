Mixed Analyst Attention: Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

The shares of Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $56.50 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alcon Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Argus advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the ALC stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Societe Generale Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. Citigroup was of a view that ALC is Neutral in its latest report on March 05, 2020. Berenberg thinks that ALC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $58.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.58.

The shares of the company added by 6.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $55.825 while ending the day at $56.51. During the trading session, a total of 3.28 million shares were traded which represents a -98.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. ALC had ended its last session trading at $53.20. ALC 52-week low price stands at $39.37 while its 52-week high price is $65.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alcon Inc. generated 760.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.44%. Alcon Inc. has the potential to record 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $9.07 and traded between $8.00 and $8.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PMT’s 50-day SMA is 11.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.67. The stock has a high of $23.79 for the year while the low is $3.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.67%, as 4.50M ALC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.12% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.63, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 115,329 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,362,979 shares of PMT, with a total valuation of $159,774,982. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $107,916,505 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares by 19.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,535,247 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 588,186 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust which are valued at $36,766,569. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 382,795 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,362,500 shares and is now valued at $24,570,000. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.