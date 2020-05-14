Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) moved down -18.04% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has a beta of 1.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.33, and a growth ratio of 1.06. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.54, with weekly volatility at 8.55% and ATR at 1.46. The MDP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.55 and a $58.55 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.09% on 05/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.90 before closing at $11.65. Intraday shares traded counted 1.44 million, which was 16.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.73M. MDP’s previous close was $12.27 while the outstanding shares total 50.18M.

Investors have identified the Publishing company Meredith Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $615.71 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MDP, the company has in raw cash 21.2 million on their books with 34.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1062400000 million total, with 888900000 million as their total liabilities.

MDP were able to record 37.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -23.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 72.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Meredith Corporation (MDP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Meredith Corporation recorded a total of 810.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.38% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 10.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 280.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 530.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 50.18M with the revenue now reading -0.54 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.66 cents a share).

Is the stock of MDP attractive?

In related news, Director, BERG DONALD C bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 20.35, for a total value of 50,870. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, BERG DONALD C now bought 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,461. Also, Corporate Controller, CAPPAERT STEVEN M bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 23.41 per share, with a total market value of 30,427. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, BERG DONALD C now holds 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,609. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Meredith Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MDP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.92.