Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR), Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

The shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $15 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Univar Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Equal Weight the UNVR stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2019. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on September 21, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Berenberg was of a view that UNVR is Buy in its latest report on September 04, 2018. Berenberg thinks that UNVR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.03 while ending the day at $12.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.31 million shares were traded which represents a 9.52% incline from the average session volume which is 2.55 million shares. UNVR had ended its last session trading at $13.37. Univar Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 UNVR 52-week low price stands at $6.40 while its 52-week high price is $24.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Univar Solutions Inc. generated 379.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.48%. Univar Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 03, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. It started the day trading at $0.80 and traded between $0.6531 and $0.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADXS’s 50-day SMA is 0.6353 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5959. The stock has a high of $3.77 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.48%, as 2.00M UNVR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.48% of Advaxis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 109.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Heights Capital Management, Inc. bought more ADXS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1,699.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Heights Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 4,722,221 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,000,000 shares of ADXS, with a total valuation of $3,350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ADXS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,532,656 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Advaxis Inc. shares by 38.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 847,098 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 234,784 shares of Advaxis Inc. which are valued at $567,556. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Advaxis Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 403,183 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 452,146 shares and is now valued at $302,938. Following these latest developments, around 0.47% of Advaxis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.