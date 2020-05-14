Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY)

The shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ProPetro Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $7.25. Tudor Pickering was of a view that PUMP is Hold in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Raymond James thinks that PUMP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 204.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.00 while ending the day at $4.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a 30.73% incline from the average session volume which is 2.86 million shares. PUMP had ended its last session trading at $4.66. ProPetro Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 PUMP 52-week low price stands at $1.36 while its 52-week high price is $24.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ProPetro Holding Corp. generated 149.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -168.0%. ProPetro Holding Corp. has the potential to record 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.10 and traded between $0.80 and $0.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSY’s 50-day SMA is 0.8184 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1276. The stock has a high of $1.65 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12987.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 79.77%, as 23,348 PUMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.28% of SunLink Health Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 86.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.41% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Harwood Capital LLP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 796,546 shares of SSY, with a total valuation of $637,237. Wittenberg Investment Management,… meanwhile sold more SSY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $551,109 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its SunLink Health Systems Inc. shares by 1.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 158,700 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,900 shares of SunLink Health Systems Inc. which are valued at $126,960. Following these latest developments, around 28.75% of SunLink Health Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.