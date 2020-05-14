Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX), Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

The shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by China Renaissance in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. China Renaissance wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2018. Goldman was of a view that LX is Neutral in its latest report on June 13, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $109.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.87% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.12 while ending the day at $8.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a -4.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. LX had ended its last session trading at $9.02. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 LX 52-week low price stands at $6.98 while its 52-week high price is $16.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. generated 841.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.73%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) is now rated as Mkt Perform. BofA/Merrill also rated PODD as Initiated on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $200 suggesting that PODD could down by -2.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $220.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.64% to reach $190.06/share. It started the day trading at $208.00 and traded between $190.36 and $195.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PODD’s 50-day SMA is 180.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 171.82. The stock has a high of $228.79 for the year while the low is $98.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.90%, as 3.47M LX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.50% of Insulet Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1048.49, while the P/B ratio is 207.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 691.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PODD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 216,232 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,067,665 shares of PODD, with a total valuation of $1,810,994,054. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more PODD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,334,946,655 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Insulet Corporation shares by 3.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,519,344 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 167,412 shares of Insulet Corporation which are valued at $1,102,323,384. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Insulet Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 760,721 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,998,290 shares and is now valued at $798,538,479. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Insulet Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.