Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

The shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by CJS Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. CJS Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Hold the LEG stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. Gabelli & Co was of a view that LEG is Hold in its latest report on February 06, 2019. Raymond James thinks that LEG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $30.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.31 while ending the day at $24.62. During the trading session, a total of 2.05 million shares were traded which represents a -29.18% decline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. LEG had ended its last session trading at $27.11. Leggett & Platt Incorporated currently has a market cap of $3.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.01, with a beta of 1.65. Leggett & Platt Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LEG 52-week low price stands at $22.03 while its 52-week high price is $55.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Leggett & Platt Incorporated generated 505.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -56.1%. Leggett & Platt Incorporated has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.53% to reach $16.87/share. It started the day trading at $14.31 and traded between $12.50 and $12.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLR’s 50-day SMA is 11.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.64. The stock has a high of $43.77 for the year while the low is $6.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.29%, as 21.66M LEG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.85% of Continental Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.06, while the P/B ratio is 0.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 40.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,266,194 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,384,017 shares of CLR, with a total valuation of $186,584,039. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,067,603 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Continental Resources Inc. shares by 21.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,125,437 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 912,047 shares of Continental Resources Inc. which are valued at $84,005,912. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Continental Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 952,203 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,583,723 shares and is now valued at $75,127,220. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Continental Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.