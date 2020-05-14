Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC), U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.8553 while ending the day at $0.92. During the trading session, a total of 697209.0 shares were traded which represents a -261.98% decline from the average session volume which is 192610.0 shares. CTRC had ended its last session trading at $1.03. CTRC 52-week low price stands at $0.49 while its 52-week high price is $4.47.

The Centric Brands Inc. generated 18.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.81%.

It started the day trading at $1.93 and traded between $1.51 and $1.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GROW’s 50-day SMA is 1.2198 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5390. The stock has a high of $2.29 for the year while the low is $0.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 71254.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.09%, as 61,215 CTRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.57% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 89.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.02% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Royce & Associates LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,143,905 shares of GROW, with a total valuation of $1,898,882. Perritt Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more GROW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,179,359 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares by 0.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 345,013 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,140 shares of U.S. Global Investors Inc. which are valued at $572,722. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.