Is Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Worth A Bite? ULTA 200 SMA stands at -21.18%

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has a beta of 1.45, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.26, and a growth ratio of 6.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.95, with weekly volatility at 5.16% and ATR at 11.37. The ULTA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $124.05 and a $368.83 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.58% on 05/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $195.06 before closing at $196.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.83 million, which was 34.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.28M. ULTA’s previous close was $197.61 while the outstanding shares total 54.37M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company Ulta Beauty Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ULTA, the company has in raw cash 392.32 million on their books with 239.63 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2055317000 million total, with 1137261000 million as their total liabilities.

ULTA were able to record 802.76 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -16.93 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.1 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ulta Beauty Inc. recorded a total of 2.31 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.86% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 27.03%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.5 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 806.88 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 54.37M with the revenue now reading 3.91 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (3.72 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 11.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ULTA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ULTA attractive?

In related news, Chief Human Resources Officer, CHILDS JEFFREY J sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 252.20, for a total value of 764,412. As the sale deal closes, the Director, HEILBRONN CHARLES now bought 70,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,408,736. Also, Director, HEILBRONN CHARLES bought 58,582 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 27. The shares were price at an average price of 243.03 per share, with a total market value of 14,237,165. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, HEILBRONN CHARLES now holds 115,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,248,327. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

16 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ulta Beauty Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ULTA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $234.36.