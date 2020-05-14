Is There A Value in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) And Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN)

The shares of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unit Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. Stephens was of a view that UNT is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 06, 2018. MKM Partners thinks that UNT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.235 while ending the day at $0.24. During the trading session, a total of 2.05 million shares were traded which represents a 34.84% incline from the average session volume which is 3.14 million shares. UNT had ended its last session trading at $0.26. Unit Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 UNT 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $12.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Unit Corporation generated 571000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 113.43%.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11.50. Wedbush also rated GAIN as Downgrade on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that GAIN could surge by 2.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.88% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.13 and traded between $9.74 and $9.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GAIN’s 50-day SMA is 9.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.08. The stock has a high of $15.34 for the year while the low is $6.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 672881.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.54%, as 844,736 UNT shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 328.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.19% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.21% of Gladstone Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.