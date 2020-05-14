Is There A Value in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) And Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

The shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $72 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Buy the TPTX stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $70. Guggenheim was of a view that TPTX is Buy in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that TPTX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $70.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.47.

The shares of the company added by 8.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $52.14 while ending the day at $57.34. During the trading session, a total of 852375.0 shares were traded which represents a -176.29% decline from the average session volume which is 308510.0 shares. TPTX had ended its last session trading at $52.73. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 29.60 TPTX 52-week low price stands at $29.00 while its 52-week high price is $67.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.69 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. generated 29.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.58%. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. It started the day trading at $10.235 and traded between $9.06 and $9.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BNFT’s 50-day SMA is 9.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.08. The stock has a high of $33.38 for the year while the low is $6.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.51%, as 3.38M TPTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.82% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 653.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BNFT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -166,441 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,704,953 shares of BNFT, with a total valuation of $29,294,641.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Benefitfocus Inc. shares by 2.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,420,972 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 61,913 shares of Benefitfocus Inc. which are valued at $26,219,127. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Benefitfocus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 805,543 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,083,664 shares and is now valued at $22,566,081. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Benefitfocus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.