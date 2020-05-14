Is There A Value in Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) And ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $105.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.80% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.60 while ending the day at $10.88. During the trading session, a total of 749031.0 shares were traded which represents a -97.22% decline from the average session volume which is 379800.0 shares. HMI had ended its last session trading at $11.93. Huami Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 HMI 52-week low price stands at $7.27 while its 52-week high price is $16.82.

The Huami Corporation generated 259.13 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.34% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $2.35 and traded between $2.08 and $2.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IO’s 50-day SMA is 1.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.27. The stock has a high of $10.99 for the year while the low is $1.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.04%, as 1.11M HMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.00% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more IO shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 145,071 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,046,590 shares of IO, with a total valuation of $2,114,112. Footprints Asset Management & Res… meanwhile bought more IO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,081,151 worth of shares.

Similarly, Empery Asset Management LP increased its ION Geophysical Corporation shares by 14.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 832,314 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,064 shares of ION Geophysical Corporation which are valued at $1,681,274. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its ION Geophysical Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,358 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 521,271 shares and is now valued at $1,052,967. Following these latest developments, around 6.00% of ION Geophysical Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.