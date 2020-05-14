Is There A Value in Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

The shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hi-Crush Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.34% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.24 while ending the day at $0.25. During the trading session, a total of 816971.0 shares were traded which represents a 2.42% incline from the average session volume which is 837250.0 shares. HCR had ended its last session trading at $0.27. Hi-Crush Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HCR 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $3.25.

The Hi-Crush Inc. generated 57.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.85%. Hi-Crush Inc. has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. B. Riley FBR also rated AMC as Upgrade on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that AMC could down by -43.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.16% to reach $3.20/share. It started the day trading at $5.03 and traded between $4.51 and $4.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMC’s 50-day SMA is 3.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.62. The stock has a high of $13.75 for the year while the low is $1.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.54%, as 21.88M HCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.96% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 163,064 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,883,185 shares of AMC, with a total valuation of $24,025,270. Greenvale Capital LLP meanwhile sold more AMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,236,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mittleman Investment Management L… increased its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares by 16.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,211,047 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 465,367 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. which are valued at $15,798,351. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,828 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,114,348 shares and is now valued at $15,322,592. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.