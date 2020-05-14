Is There A Value in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) And SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)

The shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on July 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $45 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ameris Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ABCB is Overweight in its latest report on December 18, 2018. SunTrust thinks that ABCB is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $18.35 while ending the day at $18.52. During the trading session, a total of 560777.0 shares were traded which represents a -6.36% decline from the average session volume which is 527230.0 shares. ABCB had ended its last session trading at $20.16. Ameris Bancorp currently has a market cap of $1.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.01, with a beta of 1.54. ABCB 52-week low price stands at $17.89 while its 52-week high price is $44.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -71.43%. Ameris Bancorp has the potential to record 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.6598 and traded between $2.06 and $2.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNES’s 50-day SMA is 2.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.66. The stock has a high of $36.60 for the year while the low is $1.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 104175.75 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.28%, as 95,550 ABCB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.06% of SenesTech Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 157.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.36% over the last six months.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more SNES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $176,031 worth of shares.

Similarly, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its SenesTech Inc. shares by 6.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 56,839 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,209 shares of SenesTech Inc. which are valued at $122,204. Following these latest developments, around 4.28% of SenesTech Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.