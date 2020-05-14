Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES), Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)?

The shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Second Sight Medical Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on July 06, 2015, to Buy the EYES stock while also putting a $21 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.66% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.92 while ending the day at $0.95. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a -239.09% decline from the average session volume which is 312000.0 shares. EYES had ended its last session trading at $1.10. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 EYES 52-week low price stands at $0.71 while its 52-week high price is $8.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Second Sight Medical Products Inc. generated 11.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -70.21%. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has the potential to record -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Piper Jaffray also rated MYGN as Downgrade on August 14, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that MYGN could surge by 22.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.24% to reach $19.43/share. It started the day trading at $15.00 and traded between $14.00 and $14.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MYGN’s 50-day SMA is 14.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.15. The stock has a high of $48.40 for the year while the low is $9.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.94%, as 8.75M EYES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.84% of Myriad Genetics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more MYGN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -343,518 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,588,021 shares of MYGN, with a total valuation of $179,150,805. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more MYGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,676,293 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Myriad Genetics Inc. shares by 3.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,240,957 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -330,149 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. which are valued at $127,405,195. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Myriad Genetics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 209,727 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,096,003 shares and is now valued at $63,324,206. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Myriad Genetics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.