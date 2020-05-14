Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)?

The shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its latest research note that was published on March 28, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. B. Riley FBR Inc. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Regulus Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Leerink Partners advised investors in its research note published on January 05, 2018, to Outperform the RGLS stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2017. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $2.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on March 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Wells Fargo was of a view that RGLS is Market Perform in its latest report on January 30, 2017. Needham thinks that RGLS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.87% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.648 while ending the day at $0.67. During the trading session, a total of 766079.0 shares were traded which represents a -163.02% decline from the average session volume which is 291260.0 shares. RGLS had ended its last session trading at $0.76. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 RGLS 52-week low price stands at $0.43 while its 52-week high price is $1.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Regulus Therapeutics Inc. generated 34.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.78%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers published a research note on March 01, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $1.17 and traded between $0.7879 and $0.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CETX’s 50-day SMA is 0.8060 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2859. The stock has a high of $5.39 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33100.02 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.87%, as 46,297 RGLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.43% of Cemtrex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 825.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Yorkville Advisors LLC bought more CETX shares, increasing its portfolio by 136.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Yorkville Advisors LLC purchasing 288,342 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 500,000 shares of CETX, with a total valuation of $422,500. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CETX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $245,734 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wedbush Securities, Inc. (Investm… decreased its Cemtrex Inc. shares by 25.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 43,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -14,563 shares of Cemtrex Inc. which are valued at $36,463. Following these latest developments, around 20.36% of Cemtrex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.