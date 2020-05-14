Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY), Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)?

The shares of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $28 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Progyny Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Overweight the PGNY stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Citigroup was of a view that PGNY is Buy in its latest report on November 19, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.97.

The shares of the company added by 27.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $23.66 while ending the day at $26.13. During the trading session, a total of 5.17 million shares were traded which represents a -744.41% decline from the average session volume which is 612600.0 shares. PGNY had ended its last session trading at $20.49. Progyny Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 PGNY 52-week low price stands at $13.29 while its 52-week high price is $36.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Progyny Inc. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) is now rated as Perform. H.C. Wainwright also rated ARVN as Initiated on December 19, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that ARVN could surge by 5.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.52% to reach $54.20/share. It started the day trading at $57.41 and traded between $49.0101 and $51.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARVN’s 50-day SMA is 46.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.61. The stock has a high of $61.57 for the year while the low is $15.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.29%, as 2.57M PGNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.98% of Arvinas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 405.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 98.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RA Capital Management LLC bought more ARVN shares, increasing its portfolio by 120.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC purchasing 2,009,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,672,872 shares of ARVN, with a total valuation of $192,825,780. OrbiMed Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more ARVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,687,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Arvinas Inc. shares by 1.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,616,357 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -25,717 shares of Arvinas Inc. which are valued at $84,858,743. In the same vein, Ecor1 Capital LLC decreased its Arvinas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,339,069 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,339,069 shares and is now valued at $70,301,123. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Arvinas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.