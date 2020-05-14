Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII), Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)?

The shares of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2016. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2014. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on August 08, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Robert W. Baird was of a view that MBII is Outperform in its latest report on June 30, 2014. Stifel thinks that MBII is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 27, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.88.

The shares of the company added by 11.83% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.88 while ending the day at $1.04. During the trading session, a total of 730386.0 shares were traded which represents a -220.23% decline from the average session volume which is 228080.0 shares. MBII had ended its last session trading at $0.93. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MBII 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $1.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. generated 10.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.83% to reach $32.27/share. It started the day trading at $20.05 and traded between $17.80 and $18.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BMA’s 50-day SMA is 18.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.91. The stock has a high of $77.31 for the year while the low is $13.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 806560.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.62%, as 761,232 MBII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.47% of Banco Macro S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.92, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 444.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Odey Asset Management LLP bought more BMA shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Odey Asset Management LLP purchasing 290,741 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,701,475 shares of BMA, with a total valuation of $44,061,057. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more BMA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,051,963 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Banco Macro S.A. shares by 6.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,184,675 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -88,438 shares of Banco Macro S.A. which are valued at $19,322,049. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its Banco Macro S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 265,423 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 750,049 shares and is now valued at $12,233,299. Following these latest developments, around 40.90% of Banco Macro S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.