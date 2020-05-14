Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)?

The shares of Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $5 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Infinera Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Overweight the INFN stock while also putting a $8.50 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Needham in its report released on January 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. JP Morgan was of a view that INFN is Neutral in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Jefferies thinks that INFN is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.34% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.21 while ending the day at $4.33. During the trading session, a total of 16.48 million shares were traded which represents a -370.89% decline from the average session volume which is 3.5 million shares. INFN had ended its last session trading at $5.80. Infinera Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 INFN 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $8.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Infinera Corporation generated 113.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. Infinera Corporation has the potential to record -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Stifel also rated PDCE as Upgrade on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that PDCE could surge by 43.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.38% to reach $18.58/share. It started the day trading at $11.55 and traded between $10.25 and $10.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDCE’s 50-day SMA is 9.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.27. The stock has a high of $38.61 for the year while the low is $4.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.27%, as 13.30M INFN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.05% of PDC Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PDCE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -578,806 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,881,824 shares of PDCE, with a total valuation of $180,324,894. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PDCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $134,945,615 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its PDC Energy Inc. shares by 1.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,247,058 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 89,209 shares of PDC Energy Inc. which are valued at $107,129,283. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PDC Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 159,589 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,017,139 shares and is now valued at $78,162,636. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of PDC Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.