Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)?

The shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $30 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gossamer Bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Overweight the GOSS stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. SVB Leerink was of a view that GOSS is Outperform in its latest report on March 05, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that GOSS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.35 while ending the day at $13.48. During the trading session, a total of 599462.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.35% decline from the average session volume which is 412420.0 shares. GOSS had ended its last session trading at $15.89. Gossamer Bio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.10 GOSS 52-week low price stands at $7.52 while its 52-week high price is $27.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.87 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gossamer Bio Inc. generated 135.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.94%. Gossamer Bio Inc. has the potential to record -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Citigroup also rated MTW as Upgrade on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that MTW could surge by 44.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.03% to reach $14.11/share. It started the day trading at $8.44 and traded between $7.66 and $7.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTW’s 50-day SMA is 9.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.08. The stock has a high of $18.55 for the year while the low is $7.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.49%, as 1.51M GOSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.04% of The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 587.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MTW shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 52,079 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,280,995 shares of MTW, with a total valuation of $30,250,774. Firefly Value Partners LP meanwhile sold more MTW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,404,423 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,884,776 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,357 shares of The Manitowoc Company Inc. which are valued at $26,597,635. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,391 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,252,044 shares and is now valued at $20,763,846. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of The Manitowoc Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.