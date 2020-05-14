Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on SIFCO Industries Inc. (AMEX:SIF), Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.60.

The shares of the company added by 87.97% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.54 while ending the day at $4.14. During the trading session, a total of 17.56 million shares were traded which represents a -202679.12% decline from the average session volume which is 8660.0 shares. SIF had ended its last session trading at $2.20. SIFCO Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SIF 52-week low price stands at $1.89 while its 52-week high price is $5.62.

The SIFCO Industries Inc. generated 345000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $3.35 and traded between $2.90 and $3.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VFF’s 50-day SMA is 3.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.65. The stock has a high of $14.60 for the year while the low is $2.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.84%, as 3.41M SIF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.19% of Village Farms International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 64.68, while the P/B ratio is 1.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 770.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.79% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 18.62% of Village Farms International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.