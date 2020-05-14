Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)?

The shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $16 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seritage Growth Properties, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.61 while ending the day at $6.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.03 million shares were traded which represents a -47.1% decline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. SRG had ended its last session trading at $7.67. SRG 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $46.10.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -113.33%.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. JP Morgan also rated CHGG as Downgrade on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that CHGG could down by -45.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.68% to reach $44.50/share. It started the day trading at $66.40 and traded between $62.32 and $64.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHGG’s 50-day SMA is 40.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.24. The stock has a high of $65.42 for the year while the low is $25.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.01%, as 16.42M SRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.42% of Chegg Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 61.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 86.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. sold more CHGG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. selling -72,941 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,421,580 shares of CHGG, with a total valuation of $616,522,545. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CHGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $437,316,512 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Chegg Inc. shares by 0.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,449,133 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,608 shares of Chegg Inc. which are valued at $318,450,436. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Chegg Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 267,690 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,862,300 shares and is now valued at $250,613,325. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Chegg Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.